‘Jurassic World Dominion’ to Stream on Peacock in Both Theatrical and Extended Cuts

“Jurassic World Dominion” will begin streaming in both theatrical and extended cuts on Peacock Sept. 2.

The extended version of the action film features an additional 14 minutes of the film with an alternate ending.

The NBCU platform will carry the blockbuster film exclusively as “Jurassic Park,” “The Lost World” and “Jurassic Park 3” hit the streaming service the day before, on Sept. 1.

In addition to the extended cut, the special edition of “Jurassic World Dominion” gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s production, including the short film “Battle at Big Rock.”

The sequel to “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” Dominion follows four years after Isla Nublar is destroyed, when dinosaurs live alongside humans in a fragile balance. The champions go on a globe-trotting adventure as they navigate sharing the world with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong and Omar Sy, the sci-fi movie reunites two generations of Jurassic heroes for the first time.

“Dominion” also stars Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

Directed by “Jurassic World” architect Colin Trevorrow, the film’s screenplay is by Emily Carmichael (“Battle at Big Rock”) and Trevorrow, based on a story by Derek Connolly (“Jurassic World”) and Trevorrow, based on characters created by Michael Crichton.

“Jurassic World Dominion” is presented by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment in association with Perfect World Pictures.