NBC AGT Ratings

NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Hits a High Note in Tuesday’s Primetime Ratings

by | August 24, 2022 @ 3:22 PM

The competition reality series was the highest-rated and most-watched show of the night

Another day, another unscripted reality competition series dominating primetime ratings.

On Tuesday night, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” was the highest-rated and most-watched show with a 0.7 rating in the highly-coveted and advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic and 6.3 million total viewers. Unsurprisingly, NBC was the highest-rated and most-watched network of the night as a result.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

