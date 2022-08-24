NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Hits a High Note in Tuesday’s Primetime Ratings

The competition reality series was the highest-rated and most-watched show of the night

On Tuesday night, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” was the highest-rated and most-watched show with a 0.7 rating in the highly-coveted and advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic and 6.3 million total viewers. Unsurprisingly, NBC was the highest-rated and most-watched network of the night as a result.

So who was battling it out for second place?

Here’s how primetime shook out among the major broadcasters:

As mentioned, NBC was the highest-rated network with an average 0.6 key demo score and the most-watched with 5.5 million total average viewers, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data. “Password” carried on the strong momentum set by “AGT” with a 0.5 rating in the ad-friendly demo and a healthy 3.9 million total viewers.

CBS was tied for second in the ratings with an average 0.3 key demo score, but second in total average viewers with 3.1 million. The Eye trotted out a trio of “FBI” franchise reruns Tuesday night. At 8, “FBI” earned a 0.3 key demo rating and 3.7 million total viewers. At 9, “FBI: International” scared up a 0.2 demo score and 2.9 million total viewers. And at 10, “FBI: Most Wanted” tracked down a 0.2 rating and 2.7 million total viewers.

ABC also took home a 0.3 average demo rating, but notched 1.6 million total average viewers. At 8, “Cinderella: The Reunion” danced its way to a 0.3 demo rating and 2.0 million total viewers. It was followed by a two-hour airing of the original “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” which drew a 0.2 demo rating and 1.5 million total viewers. We’ll wait for the inevitable live-action Disney remake.

Fox was fourth in the ratings with a 0.1 average demo score and 699,000 total average viewers. A rerun of “So You Think You Can Dance” earned a 0.2 ad-friendly rating and 727,000 total viewers at 8 while a rerun of “Fantasy Island” at 9 took home a 0.1 rating and 668,000 total viewers. Fox doesn’t air primetime programming at 10.

The CW was fifth in the ratings with a 0.0 average demo rating and 306,000 total average viewers. At 8, “Leonardo” earned a 0.0 and 399,000 total viewers and at 9, “Devils” earned a 0.0 rating and 213,000 total viewers. Like Fox, The CW doesn’t air primetime programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in the ratings with an average 18-49 rating of 0.3 and 941,000 total average viewers. “Mexicana y El Guero” kicked off primetime at 8 with a 0.3 demo rating and 947,000 total viewers. It was followed by “La Herencia, Un Legado de Amor” (0.3, 1.0 million) and “Mujer de Nadie” (0.2, 836,000).

Telemundo was second in the ratings with a 0.2 average demo score and 896,000 total average viewers. “Top Chef: VIP,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., cooked up a 0.3 demo rating and 969,000 total viewers. “Amor Valiente” followed at 9 with a 0.2 rating and 772,000 total viewers. “Infiel: Historia de Un Engaño” closed out primetime at 10 with a 0.2 demo score and 896,000 total viewers.