ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Wins Monday’s Ratings Crown in a Snoozy Primetime Battle

The long-running reality series was broadcast’s highest-rated and most-watched title of the night

As audiences anxiously await the fall broadcast season, the major networks have done their best to maintain viewer interest. While live sports and unscripted reality programming has helped satiate the appetites for programming, not every night of primetime has been a ratings bonanza.

ABC’s “The Bachelorette” snagged Monday night’s highest ratings in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic (0.8) and the largest overall audience with 3.3 million total viewers. But overall, it was a quiet night in both ratings and viewership.

That’s reflected in the smaller than usual audience totals Monday night.

Here’s how primetime shook out among the major broadcasters:

ABC was first in the ratings with a 0.6 average demo score and first in total average viewers with 2.78 million, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data. “The Bachelorette,” which ran from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., earned an impressive 0.8 demo rating and 3.3 million total viewers. It was the most-watched program on the night, which doesn’t reflect too well on Monday’s primetime lineup. At 10, “Claim to Fame” scrounged up a 0.3 demo rating and 1.7 million total viewers.

NBC was second in the ratings with an average demo rating of 0.4 and third in total average viewers with 2.6 million. “American Ninja Warrior” led off at 8 with a 0.4 ad-friendly rating and 2.8 million total average viewers. At 10, a re-run of “The Weakest Link” collected a 0.3 key demo score and 2.1 million total viewers. Long live the competition reality series.

CBS was tied for third in the ratings with an average key demo score of 0.3, but second in total average viewers with 2.75 million. It was all about reruns for The Eye Monday night as “The Neighborhood” (0.3, 3.0 million), “Bob Hearts Abishola” (0.3, 2.6 million), “NCIS” (0.3, 2.9 million) and “NCIS: Hawaii” (0.2, 2.4 million) all aired old episodes but still posted decent numbers.

Fox also posted an average key demo rating of 0.3, but drew 2.0 million total average viewers. At 8, “TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons” drew a 0.3 key demo rating and 2.3 million viewers. It was followed at 9 by “Beat Shazam,” which garnered a 0.3 score and 1.7 million total viewers. Fox does not air primetime programming at 10.

The CW was last in the ratings with a 0.0 average demo score and 306,000 total average viewers. At 8, “Roswell, New Mexico” might have been too secretive since it notched a 0.0 key demo rating and 360,000 total viewers. “In the Dark” followed at 9 with a 0.0 ratings score and 253,000 total viewers. Like Fox, The CW doesn’t air primetime programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in the ratings with a 0.3 average demo score and 1.0 million total average viewers. “Mexicana y El Guero” earned a 0.3 key demo score and 981,000 total viewers. It was followed by “La Herencia, Un Legado de Amor” (0.3, 1.1 million) and “Mujer De Nadie” (0.3, 999,000).

Telemundo was second in the ratings with a 0.2 average key demo score and 859,000 total average viewers. “Top Chef: VIP,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., cooked up a 0.3 demo rating and 1.0 million total average viewers. “Amor Valiente” aired at 9 to a 0.2 demo score and 743,000 total viewers. “Infiel: Historia de Un Engaño” closed out primetime at 10 with a 0.2 demo rating and 754,000 total viewers.