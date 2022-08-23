ABC Bachelorette Ratings

(ABC/Craig Sjodin)

ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Wins Monday’s Ratings Crown in a Snoozy Primetime Battle

by | August 23, 2022 @ 4:20 PM

The long-running reality series was broadcast’s highest-rated and most-watched title of the night

ABC’s “The Bachelorette” snagged Monday night’s highest ratings in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic (0.8) and the largest overall audience with 3.3 million total viewers. But overall, it was a quiet night in both ratings and viewership.

As audiences anxiously await the fall broadcast season, the major networks have done their best to maintain viewer interest. While live sports and unscripted reality programming has helped satiate the appetites for programming, not every night of primetime has been a ratings bonanza.

Become a member to read more.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Young Thug Gunna Rap Lyrics on Trial

Rappers’ Own Lyrics Are Putting Them in Jail – Now the Music Industry Is Fighting Back
patrick warburton

Patrick Warburton Made a Surprise Appearance on ‘The Bachelorette’ — As Zach Shallcross’ Real-Life Uncle
Elvis Top Gun Maverick box office

Summer Box Office Review: Despite Post-Pandemic Progress, Theaters Are Still in Trouble
The Company You Keep (1)

ABC Picks Up Milo Ventimiglia Caper Series ‘The Company You Keep’ With Executive Producer Jon M. Chu

How Demand for Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Stacks Up Against Other Neil Gaiman Shows | Charts

Don Lemon, Jim Acosta Expected to Stay at CNN Despite New, More Neutral Direction (Exclusive)
The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Galadriel - House of the Dragon Rhaenyra Targaryen 2

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ vs Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ – Can Both Series Win? | Analysis
BBC Studios Rebecca Glashow

BBC Studios Global Distribution CEO Explains Why ‘Super Serving Audiences’ Is the Bottom Line
Brian Stelter John Malone Chris Licht

Inside Brian Stelter’s Ouster and CNN’s New Direction | Analysis
CBS Big Brother Ratings

CBS’ ‘Big Brother’ Is Wednesday’s Highest-Rated Primetime Title – But Not Its Most-Watched
scream-5-neve-campbell

Neve Campbell to Lead ABC’s New David E. Kelley/Michael Connelly Mystery Series ‘Avalon’