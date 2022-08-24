NBC, Bravo Shows to Stream Next Day on Peacock Starting Next Month

Beginning Sept. 19, NBC and Bravo programming will be available for next-day streaming on Peacock following their linear debuts. This marks a dramatic shift in the streaming industry as NBC and Bravo titles have previously been made available for next-day viewing via Hulu.

“We are excited to provide Peacock customers with a comprehensive destination for streaming the incredible programming airing on NBC and Bravo all year long,” said Kelly Campbell, NBCUniversal president of Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer.

NBCUniversal parent company Comcast owns a 33% ownership stake in Hulu, with The Walt Disney Company controlling the rest. As part of an agreement between the two companies, Disney will buy out Comcast’s share of Hulu for a minimum of $5.8 billion by January 2024. NBCU had previously announced that it would be reclaiming its content from Hulu for Peacock earlier this year.

Peacock will now become the go-to streaming destination for new episodes of NBC series such as the “Law & Order” franchise, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “New Amsterdam” and more. Upcoming new series such as “Quantum Leap” and “Lopez vs. Lopez” will also be included into Peacock’s next-day programming following their fall premieres.

Peacock Premium subscribers already have next-day access to Bravo series such as “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Below Deck,” “Top Chef” and more.

As part of the shift, Peacock is providing new customers with a special Fall celebratory offer. Throughout the month of September, new customers will be able to sign up for Peacock’s premium tier for $1.99 per month, or $19.99 for an entire year.