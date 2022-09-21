‘House of the Dragon’ Demand Could Soon Double That of ‘Rings of Power’ | Chart

The popularity of HBO’s prequel continues to grow while demand for Amazon’s ”Lord of the Rings“ spinoff is falling

While demand for HBO’s “ House of the Dragon ” rose, demand for Amazon Prime Video’s “ The Rings of Power ” fell by 13% this week, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Another week like this and the “Game of Thrones” prequel will have twice the demand of “The Rings of Power.” If the trajectories of these two shows remain on this path, it’s looking like HBO will have won the much-anticipated face-off without there being much of a fight at all.

Holding onto the top spot again, “House of the Dragon” widened its lead over rival shows on this week’s ranking of breakout shows. Last week, it looked like the early hype around the series may have been subsiding, but the 13% growth in demand for the show this week put it comfortably ahead of other recent premieres, with 55.4 times the average series demand.

Demand for Disney+’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” also fell, but by only 6%, ensuring that the relative ranking of the top three shows remained unchanged.

FX’s “Welcome to Wrexham” held onto its fourth place rank this week, just slightly growing its demand by 2%. But the network’s adult animated comedy, “Little Demon” lost some steam this week, as its demand fell by 16%.

Demand for AMC’s “Tales of the Walking Dead” fell by 10% this week, dropping the show to seventh place in the ranking. It will be interesting to see if demand for this spinoff in “The Walking Dead” franchise remains volatile week to week. As a weekly episodic anthology series, audiences may be much more excited for certain weeks’ episodes depending on the characters and plot. An anthology also doesn’t build demand across multiple weeks with a cohesive plot in the same way that other shows might.

Tokyo Max’s “Lycoris Recoil” is back in the top 10 this week, with 14 times the average series demand. This isn’t because demand for the show itself grew from last week, but because demand for other series fell more rapidly.

Notably, demand for Netflix’s “Devil in Ohio” dropped sharply– down 14% from last week, which was the first full week of data since its premiere on Sept. 2.

