house of dragon rings of power

HBO/Amazon Prime Video

‘House of the Dragon’ Demand Could Soon Double That of ‘Rings of Power’ | Chart

by | September 21, 2022 @ 6:13 PM

The popularity of HBO’s prequel continues to grow while demand for Amazon’s ”Lord of the Rings“ spinoff is falling

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

While demand for HBO’s “House of the Dragon” rose, demand for Amazon Prime Video’s “The Rings of Power” fell by 13% this week, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

