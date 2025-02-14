TikTok Returns to Apple, Google App Stores

TikTok returned to the Apple App Store and Google Play store on Thursday evening, 26 days after it was removed from both platforms in order to comply with a federal ban.

President Trump signed an executive order on his first day back in the White House granting TikTok a 75 day extension on the ban, which was signed into law by then-President Joe Biden last year. But both Apple and Google held off on offering the app, in adherence with the law banning TikTok from their respective app stores, beginning on Jan. 19.

That changed on Thursday, after new U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter reversing to both companies, saying the ban would not be enforced, according to Bloomberg.

The app went dark at midnight on Jan. 19 as users were greeted with a message that read, “A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

Axios reported that Google is also bringing TikTok back to Google Play for Android users, but only until the end of Trump’s 75-day ban extension. A Google source told the outlet that the Department of Justice assured them that doing so would not be a violation of the law.

TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, has said it has 170 million American users. The chief reason U.S. lawmakers banned the app last year is because they argued it could double as a spyware app for China’s communist government — a concern most Americans do not share, as TheWrap reported in September.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump told reporters he was still working on a deal for the Chinese-owned app to be sold to a U.S. company. “I’m going to make it worthwhile for China to do it,” he said at a White House press conference.

According to Politico, Trump is optimistic that he can get the approval of both ByteDance and the Chinese government even amid plans to impose new tariffs on China.

Trump also clarified that the 75-day extension he issued via executive order on Jan 20. isn’t a hard-and-fast one.

“Well, I have 90 days from about two weeks ago, and I’m sure it can be extended,” he said.









