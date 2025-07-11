Apple’s Big Bet on Prestige Sports Content Is Paying Off | Charts

Apple’s latest theatrical release, “F1: The Movie,” recently became the company’s first movie to top the box office in its opening weekend. Comparing this to other Apple movies, we can see how “F1” is leading other Apple releases in terms of U.S. demand. This is a promising signal for the film’s prospects on Apple TV+ as well as Formula 1’s global expansion potential.

In the days since premiering, “F1” outperformed recent Apple Original titles like “Napoleon,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Argylle.” The U.S. was the market with the highest demand for this movie, which may be a surprise given the lack of traction the sport has with Americans. As an example, we can see this when looking at the hugely successful “Drive to Survive” on Netflix. So far this year, the U.S. doesn’t even rank in the Top 10 markets with the highest demand for this show. Something particular about this movie helped it to break through with Americans (Brad Pitt’s star power may have something to do with that).

The opportunity here goes beyond box office bragging rights. Formula 1 remains a niche sport in the US, accounting for just 4.9% of total sports demand so far this year – far behind countries like the Netherlands (21.2%), Italy (12.9%), and Germany (12.0%), according to Parrot Analytics’ Sports Demand. Globally, F1 commands 8.1% of all demand for sports competitions, underscoring the growth potential in the U.S. market.

There’s a clear precedent for sports-adjacent content becoming a major growth engine. “Drive to Survive” helped introduce Formula 1 to US audiences and has been a hit with Netflix, generating over $300 million in global streaming revenue to date, with over $140 million coming from the US and Canada alone.

Apple appears to be taking a similar long-view approach. Its recent content investments include a multi-year deal with Major League Soccer and “Onside,” a docuseries about MLS. In 2024, Apple TV+ had the highest share of its catalog dedicated to sports docuseries among major streamers, signaling a strategic commitment to this genre.

The embrace of sports-adjacent content isn’t new to Apple. “Ted Lasso,” its breakout hit and sly commentary on Americans’ unfamiliarity with soccer (football to everyone outside of the US), has become a cornerstone of its streaming business. Since 2020, our Streaming Economics model calculates that the show has generated over $500 million in global streaming revenue for the platform.

With “F1,” Apple isn’t just releasing another star-driven film; it is making a calculated bet on the power of sports storytelling to grow fandom in key markets. The early success of the movie, coupled with Apple’s broader investment in sports-themed content, signals a deliberate strategy: use prestige entertainment to pull niche sports further into the mainstream. If the trajectory of “Drive to Survive” is any indication, “F1” could mark the starting line for a much larger cultural and commercial play.