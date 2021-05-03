Apple Picks Up Tom Hanks Sci-Fi Film ‘Finch’ From Amblin Entertainment

Apple Studios has acquired another Tom Hanks movie after the success of “Greyhound,” this time the science-fiction film “Finch” from Amblin Entertainment.

“Finch,” formerly titled “Bios,” was meant to be released theatrically by Universal for this August, but Apple has now picked it up and will release the film on Apple TV+ later this year.

In “Finch,” a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family, with Tom Hanks starring as a robotics engineer who has survived a cataclysmic solar event and global apocalypse inside an underground bunker and is now on a quest to ensure that his dog will be cared for after he’s gone. He creates a robot named Jeff (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones) to watch over his dog when he no longer can, and the three together embark on a journey across the American West to show Jeff the joys of being alive.

Miguel Sapochnik, a director on “Game of Thrones,” is directing “Finch” from an original screenplay by Craig Luck, making his feature-film writing debut, and Ivor Powell.

“Finch” is produced by Kevin Misher Jacqueline Levine, and Ivor Powell. The executive producers are Robert Zemeckis, Craig Luck, Miguel Sapochnik, Andy Berman and Adam Merims.

Apple had picked up “Greyhound” this past summer, a World War II film that Hanks wrote and was meant to be released theatrically by Sony. The film became the most viewed title on Apple TV+ and scored an Oscar nomination for Best Sound.

Deadline first reported the news.