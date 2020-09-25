Apple Original Films has acquired the rights to “Cherry,” a heist film directed by “Avengers” filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo and starring Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo, and it will release the film on Apple TV+ in early 2021.

An individual with knowledge says the deal for “Cherry” was in the mid-$40 million range, and it will be released in time for awards contention for next year’s Oscars.

“Cherry” is based on a novel by Nico Walker and is the story of a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD, fell into opioid addiction and began robbing banks. The film is directed by the Russos and is co-written by Jessica Goldberg (“The Path”) and Angela Russo-Otstot (“The Shield”).

Also Read: Tom Holland to Star in Heist Story 'Cherry' from Russo Brothers

Kelli Burglund (“Fosse/Verdon,” “Now Apocalypse”), Jack Reynor (“Midsommar”), Forrest Goodluck (“The Revenant”), Jeff Wahlberg (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”), Michael Gandolfini (“The Deuce”), Kyle Harvey (“The After Party”) and Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911!,” “17 Again”) also star.

“Cherry” is produced by AGBO Chairmen Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, AGBO Vice Chairman Mike Larocca, Chris Castaldi, as well as CEO Jonathan Gray and President Matthew Rhodes under their company banner The Hideaway Entertainment. AGBO’s Todd Makurath, Jake Aust and The Hideaway Entertainment’s Kristy Maurer Grisham and Judd Payne are executive producers.

Also Read: 'The Devil All The Time' Director Explains Why There are So Many Brits in His 'Midwestern Gothic'

Apple Original Films’ slate includes Sofia Coppola’s “On The Rocks,” which stars Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, as well as Jason Segel’s “The Sky Is Everywhere,” the documentary “Boys State,” the Spike Jonze-directed “Beastie Boys Story” and Julianne Moore’s “Sharper.”

Deadline first reported the news.