Apple TV+ Acquires Sundance Doc ‘Come See Me in the Good Light’

The Festival Favorite Award winner from producer Tig Notaro follows poet Andrea Gibson as they grapple with ovarian cancer

Come See Me in the Good Light
"Come See Me in the Good Light" (Courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Apple TV+ has acquired the global rights to the documentary “Come See Me in the Good Light,” which won the Festival Favorite Award at Sundance this past January.

Directed by Ryan White, the film follows the relationship of poets Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley as Gibson is diagnosed with incurable ovarian cancer.

“Through laughter and unwavering love, they transform pain into purpose and mortality into a moving celebration of resilience,” the film’s synopsis reads.

White produced the film with Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro and Stef Willen. The doc also has an original song by Sara Bareilles and Brandi Carlile that they wrote with Gibson.

Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, Lauren Haber, Joe Lewis, Rachel Eggebeen, Colin King Miller, Catherine Carlile, Brandi Carlile, Susan Yeagley, Kevin Nealon, Galia Gichon, Sara Bareilles, Amanda Doyle, Christi Offutt, Soraida Bedoya, Melony Lewis and Adam Lewis serve as executive producers.

“Come See Me in the Good Light” will be released on Apple TV+ this fall. The deal was negotiated by WME and Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers.

