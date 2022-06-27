Apple TV+ Inks First-Look Deal With Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens’ Animal Pictures

Apple TV+ has inked a multi-year first-look deal with Animal Pictures, the production company from Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

The deal gives Apple TV+ the first-look on series and digital features developed and produced by the company.

The news comes not long after the debut of Rudolph’s new workplace comedy series “Loot” on the streamer.

“Loot” follows Rudolph’s Molly Novak, “a billionaire who has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder,” per a logline from the streamer. “She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Nat Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Ron Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.”

The series hails from creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard.