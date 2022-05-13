Apple TV+ will launch a slate of all-new original kids and family series, specials and shorts, including Peanuts special “Lucy’s School,” the streamer announced Friday.

In “Lucy’s School,” Lucy Van Pelt starts her own school. Additionally, Apple TV+ is adding new episodes of “The Snoopy Show,” and several classic Peanuts titles from Mendelson/Melendez Productions, including “You’re The Greatest, Charlie Brown,” “You’re In Love, Charlie Brown” and “He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown,” which all debut on August 5.

The summer lineup kicks off on July 8 with animated series “Duck & Goose,” based on the best-selling books by Tad Hills.

New live-action shows include “Best Foot Forward,” based on the real-life story of Paralympic athlete and “Just Don’t Fall” author Josh Sundquist, which launches July 22. “Amber Brown,” based on the book series by Paula Danziger and from writer and director Bonnie Hunt, drops July 29. August 19 brings “Surfside Girls” from May Chan, based on the graphic novel series by author Kim Dwinell and “Life By Ella,” starring Lily Brooks O’Briant, Artyon Celestine and Vanessa Carrasco.

“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” returns on June 24 for an all-new special and four original shorts. In the special, Jack McBrayer, Angela C. Santomero and Jill Cozza-Turner set out to solve a kindness mystery. The four shorts feature McBrayer’s interviews with real kids about their own extraordinary acts of kindness.