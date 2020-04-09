Apple TV+ Makes Some of Its Shows Available to Stream for Free

Apple TV+ is following the example set by other streamers and making some of its programming available for free for a limited time while viewers are stuck at home.

A handful of Apple’s original programs are being made available on the Apple TV app starting Thursday, including the nature documentary “Elephant Queen,” the M. Night Shyamalan thriller “Servant,” the period comedy “Dickinson,” Ronald Moore’s “For All Mankind” and the immigrant anthology series “Little America.”

Three of the service’s kids programs — “Snoopy in Space,” “Helpsters” and “Ghostwriter” — are also being made available for families looking for shows to keep their children busy.

Also Read: Apple Donates 10 Million Masks to US Healthcare Workers, Tim Cook Says

Earlier this week, YouTube made a similar move to shift some of its original programs out from behind the paywall limited period, including some of its now-canceled scripted series such as “Step Up: High Water,” the sci-fi drama “Impulse” and a collection of kids content. HBO and AMC are also offering some of their shows for free.

See complete descriptions of Apple’s offerings below.

Also Read: Chris Evans Is a Dad Pushed to the Edge in Apple's 'Defending Jacob' Trailer (Video)

“The Elephant Queen”

Embark on an epic journey of family, courage and coming home in “The Elephant Queen.” This genre-crossing wildlife documentary narrated by Chiwetel Eljiofor earned the Cinema for Peace International Green Film Award and is the recipient of two prestigious Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards nominations, including Best Narration and Best Science / Nature Documentary. The uniquely crafted, character-driven narrative follows Athena, a majestic elephant matriarch, who leads her family across an unforgiving, yet cinematic natural landscape made up of grasslands and woodlands, dotted with seasonal waterholes.

“Little America”

From Lee Eisenberg and executive producers Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon and Alan Yang, “Little America” is an anthology series featuring eight funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising true stories of immigrants in America, when they’re more relevant now than ever.

“Servant”

A twist-filled, psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan that follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

“For All Mankind”

“For All Mankind” presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.

“Dickinson”

This acclaimed comedy series, starring Oscar® nominee Hailee Steinfeld and created by Alena Smith, audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson. Wiz Khalifa guest stars in the GLAAD Award-nominated comedy.

“Helpsters”

A new live-action pre-school series from the makers of “Sesame Street” that has been recognized with several accolades that mark the program’s integrity and quality, including Parents’ Choice Awards and Common Sense Media Awards. Join Cody and the Helpsters – a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it’s planning a party, climbing a mountain or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out — because everything starts with a plan.

“Ghostwriter”

A re-imagining of Sesame Workshops’ 1992 series. Each episode story arc is grouped around literature, featuring classics and new works commissioned from popular authors like D.J. MacHale and Kwame Alexander. Since its premiere, “Ghostwriter” has earned several Parents’ Choice Awards and Common Sense Media Awards.

“Snoopy In Space”

Blast off with Snoopy in a series of 12 animated shorts featuring Charlie Brown and the beloved Peanuts gang. Snoopy fulfills his dreams and embarks on his next big adventure: becoming a NASA astronaut. Joined by Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, Snoopy takes command of the International Space Station and explores the moon and beyond. “Snoopy in Space” is a DGA and ANNIE Award-nominated series, and has earned several Parents’ Choice Awards and Common Sense Media Awards.