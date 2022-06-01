Apple TV+ Picks Up ‘Slow Horses’ Seasons 3 and 4

More “Slow Horses” is on the way.

Apple TV+ announced Wednesday it had ordered Seasons 3 and 4 of the spy drama.

Season 1 recently finished its run, and Season 2 has already been filmed, but doesn’t yet have a premiere date.

Seasons 3 and 4 will adapt the next two novels in Mick Herron’s “Slough House” series.

Season 3 will see Jackson Lamb’s (Gary Oldman) disgraced spies working together to foil a rogue agent when one of their own is kidnapped, per the streamer. Season 4 opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.

“Slow Horses” is an espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who work in a dumping ground for MI5, nicknamed Slough House.

The cast of the show includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce.

See-Saw Films produces the series for Apple TV+.

Will Smith (“Veep”) adapted it for television.

Executive producers include Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson and Graham Yost.

Saul Metzstein will direct Season 3. No details on the Season 4 director were available.