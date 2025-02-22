‘Apprentice’ Director Ali Abbasi Apologizes for ‘Slap on the Rear’ of Actor, Says He Dropped CAA and Management 360 | Exclusive  

“The Apprentice” director Ali Abbasi apologized on Saturday for what he called a “slap on the rear” of an A-list actor at a Golden Globes party in January which he said was not sexual, and said he dropped CAA and Management 360 rather than the reverse, in an exclusive statement to TheWrap.

“I made an over-familiar gesture—a slap on the rear—which I intended as playful and not in any sexual way whatsoever,” he said in an exclusive statement to TheWrap about an interaction that upset an unidentified A-list actor. “I apologized to him on the spot, and the following day I made sure my apology was reiterated through my representatives.”

Media reports on Friday said CAA and Management 360 dropped Abbasi over what was characterized as a “groping” incident. An individual with knowledge of the incident said he was accused of putting his finger in the actor’s buttocks crack. The A-list male actor has not been identified.

Abbasi’s statement said that the moment was intended as “playful,” suggesting that it was poor judgment at a crowded party rather than a sexual advance.

Abbasi’s statement further noted that reports he was dropped by CAA and Management 360 were “false,” and it was instead his decision.

“The suggestion that I was dropped by my representation due to this interaction is false. My decision to part ways was a long term career decision that was not shaped by short term motivations.

The Iranian-born Danish director is nominated for a Spirit Award for Best Director and is expected to be at the ceremony on the beach in Santa Monica on Saturday. His film “The Apprentice,” about the rise of Donald Trump, has two Oscar nominations for actors Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong.

Abbasi was represented by powerhouse agent Maha Dakil and Eryn Brown, a power player at Management 360. The A-list actor in question is represented by CAA.

CAA did not respond to a request for comment. Management 360 could not be reached.

Read Abbasi’s full statement below: