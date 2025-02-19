‘Arcane’ Season 2: GKids Acquires Global Video Rights

Following GKids’ outstanding release of “Arcane” Season 1, the second season will be coming later this year

"Arcane" Season 2 (Credit: Netflix/Riot Games)
"Arcane" Season 2 (Credit: Netflix/Riot Games)

GKids has acquired worldwide (excluding China) videogram and digital transactional rights to the second season of the critically acclaimed animated series “Arcane,” created and produced by Riot Games.

The series hit Netflix in three batches last year. Season 2 was the final season of the beloved series. According to the announcement, GKids will release “a full product array,” including a 4K version exclusive to the home entertainment release, in 2025, with further details to be announced.

Last year, GKids released “Arcane” Season 1 in a limited run collector’s edition (with dice that we can not overstate was not edible), as well as a 4K UHD steelbook, Blu-ray steelbook, standard Blu-ray and a digital download-to-own across various platforms.

“The GKids team is absolutely thrilled to continue its partnership with Riot and Fortiche,” GKids director of home entertainment Alison Kozberg said in a statement. “From the beginning, we developed our Season 1 4K UHD and Blu-ray editions with an eye towards eventually celebrating the whole story of Jinx, Vi, Piltover and Zaun. We couldn’t be more excited to create something really special for the arc’s momentous conclusion.”

“Arcane” is set in the universe of the popular video game “League of Legends” from Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix. The series is co-created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, and follows the origins of Vi and Jinx.

Season 2 of the series just won seven Annie Awards.

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Read Next
What China’s History-Making ‘Ne Zha 2’ Means for Global Box Office Now

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments