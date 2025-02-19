‘Arcane’ Season 2: GKids Acquires Global Video Rights

GKids has acquired worldwide (excluding China) videogram and digital transactional rights to the second season of the critically acclaimed animated series “Arcane,” created and produced by Riot Games.

The series hit Netflix in three batches last year. Season 2 was the final season of the beloved series. According to the announcement, GKids will release “a full product array,” including a 4K version exclusive to the home entertainment release, in 2025, with further details to be announced.

Last year, GKids released “Arcane” Season 1 in a limited run collector’s edition (with dice that we can not overstate was not edible), as well as a 4K UHD steelbook, Blu-ray steelbook, standard Blu-ray and a digital download-to-own across various platforms.

“The GKids team is absolutely thrilled to continue its partnership with Riot and Fortiche,” GKids director of home entertainment Alison Kozberg said in a statement. “From the beginning, we developed our Season 1 4K UHD and Blu-ray editions with an eye towards eventually celebrating the whole story of Jinx, Vi, Piltover and Zaun. We couldn’t be more excited to create something really special for the arc’s momentous conclusion.”

“Arcane” is set in the universe of the popular video game “League of Legends” from Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix. The series is co-created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, and follows the origins of Vi and Jinx.

Season 2 of the series just won seven Annie Awards.