Are Fears Over Facebook and Other Big Tech Companies Overblown? | Video

by | September 8, 2021 @ 6:01 AM

Author Robby Soave explains why he’s ”extremely skeptical“ of both political parties’ push to curb Big Tech

Are concerns over Big Tech’s outsize influence on our day-to-day lives overblown?

Reason Magazine Senior Editor Robby Soave thinks so — and it’s the focus of his upcoming book, “Tech Panic: Why We Shouldn’t Fear Facebook and the Future,” to be published by Simon & Schuster on September 28.

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @SeanB44  

