TheWrap

Can Facebook’s $1 Billion Spend on Content Keep Creators Happy?

by | August 5, 2021 @ 3:25 PM

Rivals say the tech giant is playing ”defense“

User content is very valuable in the media business — so much so that companies are paying people to create more of it.

Tech companies, in particular, are investing more dollars into content creation, from livestreaming video and audio to adding short-form video features in hopes that they go viral. Facebook in July said it would shell out $1 billion to content creators for bonus programs and incentives that meet the social media giant’s social metrics. 

Become a member to read more.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

The Suicide Squad 2021

Why ‘The Suicide Squad’ Is Such a Box Office Wild Card
zenia mucha

Inside Disney’s Search to Replace Zenia Mucha: Does a New Era Demand a New Kind of Communications Chief?
Google

Google Fired 36 People Last Year for Mishandling User Data and Other Security Issues

Netflix’s Slice of US Subscription Streaming Pie Has Shrunk 19% in 2 Years | Chart
Simone Biles

Simone Biles’s Bronze-Medal Win Vaults NBC’s Olympics Coverage Past 17 Million Viewers
TikTok

TikTok Tests New ‘Stories’ Feature, Becomes Latest Snapchat Copycat
reese witherspoon

Hello, Money: Hollywood Questions Reese Witherspoon’s $900 Million Hello Sunshine Deal
facebook

Facebook to Host First Movie Premiere With 9/11 Museum Documentary ‘The Outsider’
Roadrunner A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Will Anthony Bourdain’s AI Voice Lead to ‘Slippery Slope’ of Deepfakes in Hollywood?
Kevin Mayer Reese Witherspoon Tom Staggs

Why Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs Think Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Is Worth $900 Million
Mark Zuckerberg Ken Burns

Ken Burns Calls Mark Zuckerberg ‘an Enemy of the State’