Behind Big Tech’s Eye-Popping $331 Billion Quarter | Chart

by | July 30, 2021 @ 1:38 PM

The rebounding online ad economy just pushed Facebook and Google to new heights

The pandemic? The antitrust threats from government regulators? None of those seem to be fazing Big Tech right now, with the world’s five biggest tech companies — Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Facebook — reporting huge spring quarters over the last week. In total, those five companies reported a staggering $331.5 billion in sales between April and June. (The five goliaths nearly matched the record $364.9 billion in revenue posted in the holiday-stacked Q4 of 2020.)

To help put that in perspective, that revenue total is equivalent to the annual gross domestic product of countries like Ireland and Denmark. It’s not an exact comparison, but the point remains: Big Tech’s remarkable growth during the pandemic continued to chug along in Q2 of 2021.

Become a member to read more.

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @SeanB44  

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Amazon Logo

Amazon Slams $887 Million Fine by European Data Privacy Regulator as ‘Entirely Out of Proportion’
simone biles naomi osaka katie ledecky

How Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka Have Shifted Our View on Mental Health
scarlett johansson disney black widow

Why Scarlett Johansson Might Have a Case Against Disney in ‘Black Widow’ Pay Suit | Analysis
google play

Google Play Cuts Off ‘Sugar Daddy’ Dating Apps
Premiere Of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 2 - Arrivals

SAG-AFTRA Presidential Candidate Matthew Modine Faults Guild’s ‘Foolish’ Handling of Health Plan
scarlett johansson

Hungarian HFPA Member Admits Plagiarizing, Recycling Quotes in Scarlett Johansson Profile (Exclusive)
facebook

Facebook Climbs to 2.9 Billion Users, Reports $29.1 Billion in Q2 Sales

The Future of Social Audio Is Bite-Size

Netflix, Beware: YouTube Could Bring in More Money in 2021 | Chart
larry kudlow

Larry Kudlow Wants Trump Back on Twitter So He Can ‘Appeal to the Entire Country to Get the Vaccination’
cinemacon caesar's palace

After Disney Pulls Execs From CinemaCon, Other Studios Take ‘Wait and See’ Approach