Netflix, Beware: YouTube Could Bring in More Money in 2021 | Chart

by | July 28, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Both companies can expect $30 billion in revenue this year -- but they're growing at two different rates

The fast-approaching object in Netflix's rearview mirror? That's YouTube.

The Google-owned video giant on Tuesday reported $7 billion in Q2 revenue, which, considering it marked an 84% spike from the same time last year, is impressive enough on its own. But YouTube's big second quarter stood out for another reason: YouTube will very likely bring in more money than Netflix this year.

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @SeanB44  

