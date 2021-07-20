Co-CEOs of Netflix Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Co-CEOs of Netflix Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Is Netflix’s Lagging Subscriber Growth a Sign of More Pain to Come? | Chart

by | July 20, 2021 @ 4:14 PM

At least one analyst says it’s no “big deal” that Netflix added just 1.54 million new subscribers in Q2

Let’s just cut to the chase: It wasn’t a great second quarter for Netflix.

The streaming giant on Tuesday announced it added 1.54 million new subscribers in the second quarter, which, on the one hand, is more than the company had projected. On the other hand, it was the smallest jump in new subscribers since at least 2013; it’s also a far cry from where the company was at this time last year, when Netflix was coming off back-to-back big quarters that helped it bring in 25 million new accounts during the first half of 2020. (Of course, that was due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced people to stay inside and binge watch shows for days on end.)

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @SeanB44  

