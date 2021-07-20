Netflix Adds 1.5 Million Subscribers in Q2 as Pandemic Growth Slows

Netflix’s big gains during the COVID-19 pandemic have slowed down considerably, with the streaming giant on Tuesday reporting it added only 1.54 million new subscribers during the second quarter.

The 1.54 million new subscribers is a far cry from the 12 million new subscribers the company added during the same time frame last year — a time when Netflix was adding customers at a record-rate, due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, Netflix now has 209.18 million subscribers globally.

Netflix also reported $7.34 billion in Q2 revenue — matching what analysts had projected — while its $2.97 earnings per share came in about 20 cents below Wall Street’s goal for the company.

“The pandemic has created unusual choppiness in our growth and distorts year-over-year comparisons as

acquisition and engagement per member household spiked in the early months of COVID,” Netflix said in its letter to shareholders. “In Q2’21, our engagement per member household was, as expected, down vs. those unprecedented levels but was still up 17% compared with a more comparable Q2’19.”

