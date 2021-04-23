Does ‘Mortal Kombat’ Signal New Life for Video Game Movies in Hollywood?

by | April 23, 2021 @ 6:00 AM
“The audience is real and the business scales to the quality of the entertainment,” “Borderlands” executive producer Randy Pitchford says

Video games have come a long way since “Super Mario Bros.” More than 30 years since its release, a game like “The Last of Us” doesn’t look or feel a thing like the 8-bit adventures of an Italian plumber in the Mushroom Kingdom. So how come the movies based off video games are still stuck in the 8-bit era?

Despite the genre’s rough reputation and mixed box office results, Hollywood is now looking to adapt the biggest gaming franchises as well as artful indie games and more serious, critical darlings. The hope is that the industry’s attitude toward video game movies and shows is changing, and that critics and audiences will be more receptive.

Become a member to read more.
Brian Welk

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

does mortal kombat have a post-credits scene

Does ‘Mortal Kombat’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?
warnermedia hbo max tom and jerry

Is WarnerMedia’s Dual Theater-HBO Max Film Strategy Really Working?
mortal kombat review it has bad cinematography

‘Mortal Kombat’ Would Be Great if It Didn’t Look Like a Cheap TV Show

Why Netflix’s ‘Shadow and Bone’ Changed Main Character’s Race
Masked Singer Bobby Brown

Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’s’ Supersized ‘Super 8’ Episode Crushes Wednesday Competition

Golden Globes Group Faces Existential Threat as Diversity Crisis Grows: ‘Evolve or Die’ (Exclusive)
Rutherford Falls - Season 1

‘Rutherford Falls’ Creator on ‘Rare’ Chance to Write a Native American Story
Lorrie Bartlett ICM Partners

ICM Talent Head Lorrie Bartlett on the Future of Hollywood Agencies and Representation

‘Mortal Kombat’ Star Mehcad Brooks on Why Now’s the ‘Perfect Time’ for Reboot (Video)
NCIS

There Was a Rare 5-Way Tie for First Place in Ratings on Tuesday
scott rudin

Is Scott Rudin Finished in Hollywood?