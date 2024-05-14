Amazon’s Prime Video announced on Tuesday ahead of its inaugural upfront presentation that stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser and “Nailed It!” host Nicole Byer will be among the contestants on its upcoming game show, “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”

Three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce will host the “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader” spin-0ff announced last month.

The series will center around adult contestants who will rely on a classroom full of celebrities from “stage, screen and sports” to help them answer 11 questions, all of which are pulled from an elementary curriculum. The winner of this competition will take home a $100,000 prize.

The “celebrity classmates” will also include stand-up Natasha Leggero, “Loot” star Ron Funches, “Thursday Night Football” analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick, former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocincoformer, actress and reality star Garcelle Beauvais, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent and actress, writer and producer Lilly Singh.

Podcast host Sophia Stallone, who appears on her family’s Paramount+ reality series “The Family Stallone” with her father, Sylvester Stallone, will also appear.

Wes Kauble will serve as showrunner of “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?,” and Mark Burnett will executive produce alongside Sean Kelly and Steve Hughes with Amazon MGM Studios Distribution producing.

Prime Video also announced upcoming new unscripted series “Buy It Now,” hosted by JB Smoove of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” The project, in which entrepreneurs try to convince a studio audience of the value of their products, is executive produced by Susan House, Jack Burgess, Tim Harcourt and Stephen Lambert.

It joins the holiday event “Wish List Games” hosted by Nick Cannon, in which contestants play for the chance to win everything on their Amazon Wish List, totaling up to $25,000. And in the final round, the last contestant tries to win a prize for everyone in the audience. Alycia Rossiter is showrunner and executive producer.