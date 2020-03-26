Aretha Franklin Biopic ‘Respect’ Pushed Back 2 Months for Christmas Release

MGM film will expand on Jan. 8

| March 26, 2020 @ 10:31 AM Last Updated: March 26, 2020 @ 10:39 AM
Jennifer Hudson Aretha Franklin Respect

MGM

The limited release of Jennifer Hudson’s Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” is being moved from Oct. 9 to Dec. 25, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Then, MGM’s film will expand on Jan. 8, with a wide release following on Jan. 15.

Liesl Tommy is directing the film that stars Hudson as the famous singer. Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Mary J. Blige and Tituss Burgess also star.  The film follows Aretha’s rise as a singer, first in her father’s church choir, to how she eventually attains international superstardom.

Also Read: Jennifer Hudson Belts Out 'Respect' in First Teaser for Aretha Franklin Biopic (Video)

“Respect” is fully sanctioned by Franklin’s estate and will include many of her iconic songs, including “Respect,” “I Say A Little Prayer,” “Think,” “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend,” “Dr. Feelgood,” “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man,” “Spanish Harlem” and “Young, Gifted and Black.”

“Respect” is a production of MGM and BRON Creative and will be released domestically via UA Releasing. The film will be distributed internationally via Universal Pictures International.

Franklin died on August 16, 2018 due to pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

