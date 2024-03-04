Apple Original Films’ “Argylle” will be released on premium video on-demand and digital rental starting this Tuesday.

As with its theatrical release, Apple will partner with Universal on the release of “Argylle” to home platforms. The film is set to make its streaming release on Apple TV+ at a later date.

Directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, “Argylle” stars Bryce Dallas Howard as a reclusive author of a series of hit spy novels who discovers that her writing closely mirrors the actions of an actual spy organization, making her a top target in the underground world of espionage.

Acquired by Apple for $200 million, “Argylle” is part of a campaign by the tech money-fueled studio to draw eyes to Apple TV+ by releasing big-budget films from top filmmakers in theaters with the help of legacy studios. But “Argylle” ended up being a box office bust, grossing just $92.2 million worldwide amidst poor reviews.

Upcoming Apple films set for theatrical release include an untitled Greg Berlanti romantic comedy starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum set for release in July and the thriller “Wolfs” starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt hitting theaters in September. Both films will be distributed by Sony Pictures.