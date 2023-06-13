Ari Emanuel stands to pocket about $3.5 million by selling a block of shares in his Endeavor Group Holdings, the third such sale in the past two months.

The CEO of the management and entertainment company submitted a regulatory filing Monday that said he was selling nearly 155,000 shares. The form was dated Saturday, after the stock closed Friday’s trading session at $22.55, which would bring the sale total to around $3.48 million.

The stock, which is basically flat for the year, was trading at $22.38 at midday Tuesday. It was not clear from the filings if the sale has yet gone through.

Endeavor stock saw a slight dip in early April when the company announced that its UFC will combine with Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment, a deal praised by Wall Street that nevertheless left investors unenthused.

A few weeks later, investors cheered Endeavor’s announcement that it would sell global sports education institution IMG Academy to a unit of private equity firm EQT, in an all-cash deal valued at $1.25 billion.

Emanuel made a series of moves at the time, after the announcement pushed the stock to its peak for the year, a regulatory filing shows.

Emanuel vested, or acquired, 951,389 shares that he had received as part of his compensation for running the company on May 3. The shares were worth about $23.8 million.

Vesting those shares triggered the automatic sale of two large blocks of shares in the following days to cover the related taxes.

One sale saw 300,000 shares go on May 4 for $24.66 per share, for a total of over $7.5 million. The second was a series of sales on May 5 that totaled 187,542 shares for an average price of $24.94, or roughly $4.7 million.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the latest sale.

Emanuel’s 2022 compensation was over $19 million, according to the company’s proxy statement. That was made up of a salary of $4 million, bonuses and non-equity incentives totaling $14.2 million and $868,000 worth of perks, including use of the company aircraft, club membership fees, 401(k) matches and personal security services.

He did not receive any restricted stock units in 2022, but was awarded nearly 294 million restricted stock units in 2021.