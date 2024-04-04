It’s sure nice to have friends like Silver Lake managing partner Egon Durban.

The deal unwinding the grand vision of Endeavor as a publicly-traded, global entertainment company, the terms of which were announced on Wednesday, includes huge potential paydays for co-founders Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell along with COO Mark Shapiro.

Even in the overstuffed, overpaid compensation packages of Hollywood CEOs, the payout for Silver Lake taking Endeavor private at a $13 billion valuation and selling off its assets — just three years after taking the company public — was remarkable.

* Endeavor CEO Emanuel gets a $25 million bonus payment if certain assets get sold, 2.5%