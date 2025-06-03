Ari Melber Argues Elon Musk Exit Shows Some Pressure Against Trump ‘Is Actually Working’ | Video

MSNBC’s Ari Melber focused on positive vibes, kind of, in his opening on Monday night’s episode of “The Beat,” by focusing on what he argued is “the pressure that is actually working” to at least somewhat curtail whatever Donald Trump and Republicans are cooking up.

Melber started by arguing “there have been a series of bruising setbacks,” starting with what he said was “effective pushback” that pushed Elon Musk to step away, publicly at least, from the Trump administration.

“In first term, they called that resistance. Now it’s protesters that have been a part, by Musk’s own admission, of driving him out of government. Or take these law firms,” he continued, referring to firms that inexplicably chose to comply with Trump demands this year. “If you look on your screen and you think about, what are the scales of justice even mean? Well, usually they mean both sides fighting, not one side just giving up. And the law firms, who are fighting back, in some ways, are winning.”

Melber may have been referring to reporting such as this showing that said law firms are losing clients over their decision.

Then Melber noted the still-ongoing Republican town halls where their voters express almost unanimous outrage over what the Trump administration is doing, choosing as a recent example Republican Senator Joni Ernst, who made headlines over the weekend after a town hall where, when voters protested that cutting Medicaid and Medicare will kill people, she replied condescendingly “well we’re all going to die.”

Melber showed that clip as well as an excerpt from the bizarre video she released on Saturday effectively insulting her own voters as immature children, literally comparing their concerns about her indifference to government cuts harming them, to belief in the Tooth Fairy.

“You can see she’s feeling enough pressure that she has to say something… She recorded that video in a graveyard and brings up the Tooth Fairy to try to suggest that anyone criticizing her is somehow juvenile or not getting it, but the real world impact of the health care bill is what people care about. Apparently in Iowa, where this has become a problem for her, 9 million people across the country could lose their health coverage. So the very real question is whether the government is actively taking steps under Republicans that endangered people’s current health care, not whether the fact is that we all know we are mortal,” Melber commented.

After rolling through some other examples, Melber said as he headed to his conclusion, “This was a short stint for politics. Cabinet Secretaries serve years, sometimes across two terms. Musk is out in 130 days, and he finds himself down $70 billion since the inauguration. Musk also says Doge his work will continue. Others say, without him there as the muscle, it will fizzle out. That’s what one former staffer says. And that could be both. It can be hard sometimes to absorb all this in real time. In fact, there were people during it who said, Is this really happening? Someone who wasn’t elected anything, didn’t pass any transparency, vetting or divesting rules to even run a cabinet agency seems to be overseeing not only the administration at times, but disassembling parts of the government that were bipartisan, passed by lawmakers for years. Some of that did happen. Some of those jobs are gone. A lot of it was stalled once the courts got a hold of it, and now the guy doing it is gone, and he’s asking you, please, please don’t discuss this.”

Watch the whole thing below: