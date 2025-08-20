Ari Shapiro to Exit NPR at End of September After 25 Years

Ari Shapiro is set to leave NPR after 25 years and a decade as host of “All Things Considered.”

The radio journalist announced he will depart from the public radio station at the end of September in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The news comes after the Trump administration cut funding for NPR and PBS in July, but Shapiro insisted that his decision was made separate from these budget cuts.

“It has been a wild privilege to spend 25 years at NPR. After a decade as host of ‘All Things Considered,’ I’ve decided to move on at the end of September,” his statement read. “I have more to say over at arishapiro.substack.com. For now, let me just express what a joy it has been to share stories and conversations with you.”

“The work of public radio is more important today than it has ever been,” Shapiro added. “I intend to continue supporting it, and I hope you will too. Thank you for listening.”

In a longer retrospective on his Substack, Shapiro called hosting “All Things Considered” a dream job and noted that he gave himself a self-imposed timeline to host the show for a decade.

“I’m proud to say I’ve never missed a deadline in my career,” he wrote, setting his last episode of “All Things Considered” for Sept. 26. “And as I mark a decade as an ATC host, it feels right to stick to this one.”

Shapiro further specified that his decision to move “has nothing to do with the challenges facing public radio, the news media or the country.” In July, the Senate voted to remove $1.1 billion from public media spending, passing the cuts with two Republicans voting against the measure.

“Public radio’s ability to evolve and change without sacrificing that unshakable mission of public service is NPR’s greatest strength,” he shared. “As I start the next chapter of my own professional evolution, I can’t imagine an organization more uniquely prepared to deliver the kind of illumination, understanding and joy that I have treasured my entire life — and that I will continue to depend on as a listener.”

As for Shapiro’s next steps, the radio host said he will answer fan questions soon in a live Q&A set to happen in the coming days. After his final “All Things Considered” show, he will go on tour with Pink Martini as a guest singer.

Shapiro added that he does not plan to use his Substack newsletter as a forum for news analysis, but rather for personal commentary — like updates on his garden.