“West Side Story” Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will star in a psychological thriller film titled “House of Spoils” for Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television, the studios announced Thursday.

Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy (“Blow the Man Down”) will direct the feature film based on their own script and original idea.

“House of Spoils” follows an ambitious chef (DeBose) who opens her first restaurant—a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate—where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self-doubts and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.

The film will be available via Prime Video, and production is slated to begin this fall.

Producers on “House of Spoils” are Jason Blum for Blumhouse, Alex Scharfman, Lucas Joaquin, and Drew Houpt for Secret Engine and Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath for Divide/Conquer. Executive producers are Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television.

“Since ‘Blow the Man Down,’ we have been huge fans of Bridget and Danielle’s unique filmmaking voice and knew we needed to be a part of whatever they wanted to do next,” Julie Rapaport, head of movies at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “Pairing their thrilling script with Ariana’s incredible talent is a dream come true, and we could not be more excited to bring this story to the screen and to our customers around the world.”

“We’re excited to see Ariana’s fresh, bold and spirited energy that won her an Oscar in a role that is completely different,” said Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television. “And with the gifted filmmaking team of Bridget and Danielle, the talent in front of and behind the camera is exceptional.”

Ariana DeBose won an Oscar for “West Side Story” for her work as Anita, the first openly queer Afro Latina actress to do so, and she also starred in the Apple TV+ musical series “Schmigadoon!” She’ll next be seen in Sony’s superhero movie “Kraven the Hunter” and Matthew Vaughn’s action film “Argylle” for Apple and Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s space thriller “I.S.S.”

Prime Video and Blumhouse recently wrapped production on the slasher-comedy horror film “Totally Killer,” directed by Nahnathcka Khan and starring Kiernan Shipka. They’ll also together release the Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner “Nanny” from first-time feature writer/director Nikyatu Jusu on December 16.

DeBose is represented by CAA, AC Management, Jackoway Austen Tyerman, and The Lede Company. Krudy and Cole are represented by Grandview and CAA.