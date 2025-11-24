Ariana Grande Says ‘Traumas’ Tied to Her Pop Career Began ‘Healing’ Thanks to Playing Glinda in ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande said her “Wicked: For Good” character Glinda has helped heal her relationship to music and touring, explaining that the time she’s spent acting re-strengthened her passion for making music and performing on stage.

The conversation came up during her chat with Interview magazine, published Monday. At the time, the mega star shared that she’s excited about her upcoming tour for “Eternal Sunshine.”

“I feel really grateful and excited about it in a way that feels so different to me,” Grande shared. “I’ve just been healing my relationship to music and touring over the past couple of years.”

She explained that she’s spent a lot of time “undoing her system” as it relates to creating music and that crafting “Eternal Sunshine” was a different experience for her.

“I think the time away from [music] helped me reclaim certain pieces of it and put certain feelings that maybe belonged to my relationship to fame, or the things that come with being an artist, in a box somewhere else, and say, ‘OK. I don’t have to let go of this thing that I love. I can just put those things over here, and not lose sight of my gifts,’” Grande explained. “So I’ve just been taking baby steps towards healing my relationship to music and touring, and I think my time with Glinda and with acting really helped me build the strength to be able to do that. But I can’t express how grateful I am. I think it just held some traumas for me before, and I feel those dissipating, and that is such an extraordinarily beautiful thing.”

She went on to say that she went through a “tricky adjustment period” at the beginning of her career as a musician.

“When my pop career took off the way that it did,” Grande explained. “I hope this doesn’t sound ungrateful, but it’s just a big adjustment when your life changes in that very drastic way … I’m so grateful to be able to do what I love. I just wasn’t expecting certain pieces of it.”

“Wicked: For Good” is now in theaters.