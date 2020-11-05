Ariana Grande laid into social media influencers who have been partying during the pandemic during an interview on “The Zach Sang Show.”

“Did we really all need to go to f—– Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn’t have waited for the deadly pandemic to pass?” Grande asked. “We all really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?”

Though Grande didn’t mention any Instagram or TikTok stars specifically, she did name-check West Hollywood bar Saddle Ranch on Sunset Blvd. The singer just couldn’t understand how so many people could be this reckless and abandon social distancing practices during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Of all the things that we could have done, couldn’t we have just stayed at home for a few more weeks like all the other countries that were fine and are better than we are?” Grande said during the conversation.

According to TikTok star Addison Rae, Saddle Ranch has apparently become a hot spot for TikTokers.

When asked to respond to Grande’s criticism, Rae said: ‘it’s fair. I think it’s understandable.”

“I definitely have been not going. I just have been trying to stay in and work out. I’ve been working out a lot, and also preparing for my movie,” she added.

According to People, Rae was spotted at Saddle Ranch for Halloween where she was seen making out with fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall.

TikToker Dixie D’Amelio was also asked about Grande’s remarks but seemed unfazed.

“Yeah, I saw that. I don’t really know what to think. I mean, she’s right. She’s right, but she’s a queen. I love her,” she told Pap Galore.

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. have seen a spike over the last weeks, soaring to record numbers once again. COVID-19 cases have nearly doubled as 30 plus states have seen surges.

Listen to Ariana Grande’s interview here: