Ariana Grande Triggers Response From White House After Calling Out Trump Voters: ‘Save Your Tears’

Ariana Grande triggered a response from the White House on Monday after calling out Trump voters on social media.

On Sunday, the “Wicked” star reposted an Instagram message that directly questioned Donald Trump’s supporters about their thoughts on how well the president has performed in his second term — specifically in regards to ICE raids, transgender rights, freedom of speech and the cost of living.

“I want to check in with trump voters,” the post began. “i have one very genuine question: it’s been 250 days. now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all — has your life gotten better?”

Ariana Grande repost from @mattxiv/Matt Bernstein)(@ArianaGrande Instagram screenshot)

It continued: “have your groceries gotten cheaper? has your health insurance premium gone down? has your work/life balance improved? can you take a vacation yet? are you happier? has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?”

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai used the pop star star’s own lyrics from “Save Your Tears” to clap back at the her.

“Save your tears, Ariana. Because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments,” Desai stated. “He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande’s concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!”

This isn’t the first time Grande, who publicly endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 Presidential Election, has vocalized her concern with the current administration. After Trump was elected, she took to her Instagram Stories to express her empathy for those who were feeling down about the outcome of the race.

“Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today,” Grande said at the time.