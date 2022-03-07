We've Got Hollywood Covered
Ariel Winter to Replace Demi Lovato as Star of ‘Hungry’ Pilot at NBC

The actress is expected to have her first table read for the project this week

| March 7, 2022 @ 7:55 AM
Ariel Winter (Getty Images)

“Modern Family” alum Ariel Winter will take over the starring role in the NBC pilot “Hungry,” after Demi Lovato left due to scheduling issues.

The actress will have her first table read for the show this Tuesday, TheWrap has confirmed.

News of Lovato’s exit from the pilot broke last week. Lovato had long been attached to the “Hungry” pilot, and despite exiting the role, will remain an executive producer. Scooter Braun, Lovato’s manager, is also an EP.

“Hungry” follows “a group of friends who belong to a food-issues group helping one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better,” per a logline.

The cast of the series includes Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley D. Kelley.

Universal Television, Hazy Mills and SB Projects are the studios behind the show.

Lovato and Braun are joined as executive producers by Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Scott Manson and James Shin.

A rep for NBC wasn’t immediately available for comment on Monday morning.

