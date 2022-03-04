Demi Lovato Exits ‘Hungry’ Pilot Role at NBC, Will Still Executive Produce

Demi Lovato has had to exit starring in the pilot for the comedy “Hungry,” TheWrap has learned.

The actress and singer remains an executive producer on the project, which is at NBC, alongside her manager Scooter Braun.

Scheduling issues are what’s keeping Lovato from pulling double duty in the project. The part they were playing will be recast.

“Hungry” follows “a group of friends who belong to a food-issues group helping one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better,” per a logline.

The cast of the series includes Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley D. Kelley.

Universal Television, Hazy Mills and SB Projects are the studios behind the show.

Lovato and Braun are joined by executive producers Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Scott Manson and James Shin.

