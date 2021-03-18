Armie Hammer Accused of Rape and Banging a Woman’s Head Against a Wall in 2017

A woman on Thursday accused actor Armie Hammer of violently raping and assaulting her during an encounter in Los Angeles in April 2017.

In a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred, the woman — identified only as Effie — said that Hammer “violently raped” her, repeatedly banged her head against a wall and committed other “violent acts” to which she said she did not consent.

“I thought he was going to kill me,” the woman said, speaking through tears, adding that afterward Hammer “then left with no concern for my well being.” She additionally describes contemplating suicide and said, “I have come to understand that the immense mental hold he had over me was very damaging on many levels.”

The woman, now 24 and living in Europe, said she met Hammer in 2016 when she was 20 and had an on-again, off-again relationship with the actor between 2016 and 2020. Effie said their last correspondence was in 2020.

Hammer’s attorney refuted the claims of the accuser, identifying her as Effie Angelova: “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with Ms. Angelova — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

According to hiss attorney, the accuser’s “own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, Ms. Angelova sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her.” He included screenshots of texts that he said the woman sent to Hammer,

“It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose Ms. Angelova’s fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight. … Ms. Angelova’s attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

Hammer, the Golden Globe-nominated star of “Call Me by Your Name,” suddenly dropped out of two film and TV projects in January after leaked messages purporting to detail Hammer’s sex life, including a supposed interested in cannibalism and rape fantasies, surfaced on the Instagram account House of Effie. Two of the actor’s exes then came forward individually to speak about their respective relationships with Hammer, with both women describing him as a violent and manipulative partner.

The reports came months after Chambers and Hammer announced their divorce in July 2020. They were married for 10 years and share two children together.

Effie and Allred said they called a press conference to respond to a previous statement by Hammer’s lawyer that “all interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual. They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners, and mutually participatory. The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true.”

In January, leaked messages purporting to detail the star’s sex life, including a supposed interested in cannibalism and rape fantasies, surfaced on an Instagram account under the name House of Effie. Effie also shared a photo of herself with Hammer during the press conference, one of the photos that appeared on the Instagram account. Allred would not comment on whether this Effie is the same person who runs the House of Effie account.

Several other women have since said they have had similar exchanges with the actor, and Effie said in the press conference Thursday that she has been in contact with the women as well.

Following the initial leak of text messages, Hammer dropped out of the Lionsgate film “Shotgun Wedding” with Jennifer Lopez and a Paramount+ about the making of “The Godfather,” and in February the actor was dropped by his agency WME.

Hammer released a statement shortly after he dropped out of Lionsgate’s “Shotgun Wedding” amid the firestorm, vehemently denying the claims.

“I’m not responding to these bulls- claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that,” he previously said.

