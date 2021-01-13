Armie Hammer Drops Out of JLo Movie ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Amid Social Media Firestorm

Armie Hammer has dropped out of Lionsgate’s “Shotgun Wedding,” in which he was set to star with Jennifer Lopez, amid a social media firestorm surrounding the actor.

“Given the imminent start date of ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision,” a production spokesperson said.

The role will be recast. A spokesperson for the actor has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Hammer’s decision to leave the project comes amid controversy following leaked messages about the star’s sex life Instagram account under the name House of Effie. While the DM’s have not been verified, they have been making the rounds on social media due to the explicit nature expressing an interest in cannibalism and rape fantasies.

The actor has not publicly commented on the messages, but Page Six noted that the “Call Me by Your Name” star had previously made on-the-record comments like a 2013 Playboyt interview describing himself as a “dominant lover” who enjoyed “grabbing women by the neck and hair” during sex.

In October, Lionsgate announced that Lopez and Hammer would star in the film “Shotgun Wedding,” with Jason Moore directing. Ryan Reynolds is an executive producer on the film.

The film follows a couple hosting a destination wedding with their lovable but opinionated families, only for the couple to get cold feet and for the entire wedding party to be taken hostage, forcing the couple to save their loved ones before they get at each other’s throats. Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether wrote the screenplay.

Hammer’s most recent credits include “On the Basis of Sex,” “Wounds,” “Rebecca” and “Hotel Mumbai,” and he will next star in “Crisis” and “Death on the Nile.”

He is represented by WME, Relevant and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.