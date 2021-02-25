Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ Teaser: Dave Bautista Leads a Heist in Zombie-Ravaged Las Vegas (Video)

Netflix on Thursday dropped the first teaser for Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead,” starring Dave Bautista as the leader of an epic heist through a zombie-ravaged Las Vegas.

In a mashup of “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Dawn of the Dead,” “Army of the Dead” stars Bautista as the head of a team of mercenaries that tries to steal countless millions from a Vegas casino during a zombie invasion. The film was first announced in 2008 as a sequel to Universal’s remake of “Dawn of the Dead,” but spent years in development hell before Netflix picked up the rights in 2019.

Along with Bautista, “Army of the Dead” stars Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone and Michael Cassidy.

Also Read: Zach Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' Gets Netflix Release Date

Notaro was added into the film in reshoots after original cast member Chris D’Elia was cut from the film after principal photography wrapped, due to sexual misconduct allegations.

Snyder directed the film and penned the script with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold based on his own story. Producers include Snyder, his wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller.

“Army of the Dead” launches May 21 on Netflix.

Also Read: Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater, Vanessa Hudgens and More Join Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' Anime Series

Watch the teaser for the movie above.

Last September, Netflix revealed it had set both a prequel film and an anime series branching off from the “Army of the Dead” film. Shay Hatten, one of the screenwriters on “Army of the Dead,” will write both the prequel and the anime.

And Matthias Schweighöfer, a German actor and director who also appears in “Army of the Dead” and is known for his series “You Are Wanted,” will direct and star in the prequel film. The anime series boasts a large cast of voice actors, including Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater and Vanessa Hudgens.