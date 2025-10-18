Arnold Schwarzenegger Tells Bill Maher Point Blank He Thinks Prop 50 Is ‘a Big Scam’

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared his two cents on Governor Gavin Newsom’s Prop 50 measure on “Real Time With Bill Maher” Friday evening, where he slammed the political move as “a big scam.”

The actor, who served as the 38th Governor of California between 2003 and 2011, made it clear he wasn’t a fan of Newsom’s measure, which will authorize temporary changes to the state’s congressional district maps — directly combating similar action being done in Texas.

While Newsom has touted Prop 50 as a way to stop President Donald Trump and the Republican party from being able to “rig the next election,” Schwarzenegger accused it as evidence of unethical “gerrymandering” in today’s politics.

“Do you know who I want to win? The people,” he said. “The people have to win. See, I’m a Republican, but I’m not a Republican hack. I’m not a political hack. I don’t serve the party, I always serve the people. The people are first.”

As he went on, Schwarzenegger warned voters against ripping “away the power that the people in California have” and giving “it back to the politicians” via Prop 50.

He added: “We fought that for too long. Let’s not do that. Let’s be a good example. Let the Democrats outperform the Republicans, and therefore, because of their performance, win and get the House back.”

Schwarzenegger later shared how he’d go about “saving democracy,” including a suggestion to make Election Day a holiday, independent Redistricting Commissions being in every state and the implementation of a “voter ID.” Per “The Terminator” star, these are all strategies utilized in Europe.

“We have to go talk to each other, rather than hating each other,” he continued. “Because, that’s what the people want and that’s what the people need.”

Watch a highlight from his appearance above.