Gavin Newsom Questions Joe Rogan for Refusing to Interview Him on ‘JRE’: ‘I’m Not Scared’ | Video

Gavin Newsom came out swinging on Joe Rogan for never having him on the comedian’s popular podcast.

While on The Ringer’s “Higher Learning” podcast, the California governor blasted Rogan for not having him on “The Joe Rogan Experience” and claimed he’s been refused a spot on the show because he’s “punching back” on the host’s “lies.”

“He’s been attacking me for years and years and years and won’t have me on the show,” Newsom said. “Joe, why won’t you have me on the show? He won’t have me on the show. It’s one way, and he has guests coming and attacking and bashing, but he will not have me on the show. Period. Full stop. He should have me on the show. Let’s have it. Let’s do it, Joe. Come on my show, Joe.”

Later in the episode, Newsom returned to Rogan, saying he’s not afraid to call the podcast personality out on his “lies.”

“I’m not afraid to go — I’m punching Joe Rogan, that son of a bitch is not used to that,” Newsom said. “He’s gonna dismiss it, he’s going to laugh it off, tough guy and all that. But is he going to have me on? I don’t know.

He finished: “I’m debating these sons of bitches. I’m out there on these right-wing shows. So, I’m not scared to do that.”

The governor has not been holding back the last few months as he’s gone after Trump and other Republicans harder and harder. One of the biggest things he implemented that seemed to get under the president’s skin was having his and his office’s social media accounts mock Trump’s way of posting to Truth Social – caps locks, exclamation points and all.

“I hope it’s a wakeup call. The President of the United States — I’m sort of following his example. And if you’ve got issues with what I’m putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns about what he’s putting out as president,” the governor said at the end of a press conference in August.

“So to the extent it’s gotten some attention, I’m pleased,” he continued. “But I think the deeper question is: How have we allowed the normalization of his tweets, Truth Social posts over the course of the last many years to go without similar scrutiny and notice?”

