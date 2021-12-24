Arnold Schwarzenegger Buys 25 Tiny Homes to House Homeless Veterans

Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated Christmas with a particularly generous gift, as the action star and former California governor personally donated 25 tiny houses to provide housing for homeless veterans.
“This is what Christmas is all about. All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season. It doesn’t have to be big. Just give a few minutes of your time to help someone else,” Schwarzenegger tweeted on Thursday.
Schwarzenegger’s donation was highlighted in a Fox LA news report Thursday night. You can watch portions of that segment below:
According to Fox LA, Schwarzenegger spent $250,000 on the homes, which is part of an initiative called Village for Vets, which aims to end homelessness among military veterans in Los Angeles. The group thanked Schwarzenegger for the donation in a tweet of its own: