Arnold Schwarzenegger Buys 25 Tiny Homes to House Homeless Veterans

Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated Christmas with a particularly generous gift, as the action star and former California governor personally donated 25 tiny houses to provide housing for homeless veterans.

“This is what Christmas is all about. All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season. It doesn’t have to be big. Just give a few minutes of your time to help someone else,” Schwarzenegger tweeted on Thursday.

Schwarzenegger’s donation was highlighted in a Fox LA news report Thursday night. You can watch portions of that segment below:

"This is the greatest Christmas gift!” @Schwarzenegger donates 25 tiny homes to homeless vets at the VA in West LA.



For the first time in a long time, these vets are now off the streets.



Watch @TheIssueIsShow for an exclusive tour & interview w Arnold & @PSchwarzenegger pic.twitter.com/qaHkNpJ4Gj — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) December 24, 2021

According to Fox LA, Schwarzenegger spent $250,000 on the homes, which is part of an initiative called Village for Vets, which aims to end homelessness among military veterans in Los Angeles. The group thanked Schwarzenegger for the donation in a tweet of its own: