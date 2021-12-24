Tom Holland Is Glad He’s Finally Able to Talk About Spider-Man Spoilers

Tom Holland is real glad he’s finally able to talk about “Spider-Man: No Way Home” spoilers.

The actor has had a bad habit of accidentally spoiling things over the years, but managed to keep his yap shut during the lead up to “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and in a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter seemed ready to explode.

“There’s so many stories I haven’t told because it’s all been a secret,” Holland said.

Spoiler Warning: If you haven’t seen “No Way Home,” read no further.

Specifically, Holland addresses what was the film’s worst kept secret — that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — which he called the highlight of his career.

Holland added: “You know, Andrew [Garfield] and Tobey [Maguire] and I had one of the most incredible experiences working together. We’re the only three people to have ever played this character on the big screen, and that creates this brotherhood, this friendship, that goes past just knowing each other. We have a shared experience that only us three have, and because of that connection, the relationship that we had on set — I’m sure it comes across on screen — was like we were long-lost brothers. And I want to talk about it. Honestly, it was the highlight of my career. Put me on stage in front of a thousand people. I have so much to tell that I haven’t been allowed to. I’d love to keep talking about this movie.”

The box office still largely belongs to Sony/Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which according to industry estimates accounted for 61% of all grosses on Wednesday and Thursday, leaving Universal/Illumination’s “Sing 2” to win a race among Christmas newcomers for a distant second.

Adding $30 million on Thursday from 4,336 locations, “No Way Home” has a domestic box office total of $386 million and $876 million worldwide, passing the $821 million total of the Chinese film “Hi, Mom” for second place on the global charts for the year. This Christmas weekend, it will become the first film in two years to make $1 billion globally as it passes the Chinese war film “The Battle of Lake Changjin,” to become the highest grossing film of the year worldwide.