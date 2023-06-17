Former California governor and noteworthy Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t too worried about what Trump would do if he got back into the White House, because he doesn’t think he’ll be reelected.

“I’m not worried about it because I don’t think it’s gonna happen,” he told Chris Wallace on the latest episode of his CNN show “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?”. “I just don’t think that you get reelected with 30% or 33% of people voting for you in your polls. Those are great poll numbers amongst conservatives, but I think if you put it all together, it’s not enough. You need the swing voters, you need the independents, so the question is can you do that? I believe he can’t.”

Trump’s poll numbers for the Republican nomination continue to be much higher than his opponents like Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence, and although the most recent polling average from Real Clear Politics has Trump up 1.8 points over a rematch with Joe Biden, many Republicans believe Trump is not their best shot at beating Biden, especially in the wake of his second indictment. Former Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt, who endorsed Trump in his past two elections, publicly backed DeSantis last week by saying he believes he’s the GOP’s best shot at taking back the White House.

Wallace asked Schwarzenegger to weigh in on the new charges against Trump, who prefaced his statement by saying he’s no “expert” but predicts “big trouble” for the former president if Trump is convicted.

“First of all, I’m not an expert in this issue. I just can tell you one thing which is if the charges are correct, he’s going to be in deep trouble,” Schwarzenegger said. “But at the same time, I have to say that we’re always innocent until proven guilty, so we’ll find out what the courts say in the future. But if the charges are right, I think he’s going to be in big trouble.”