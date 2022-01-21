Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car collision Friday in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles that left a woman injured.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Allenford Avenue at Sunset Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department told TheWrap.

According to CBS Los Angeles, Schwarzenegger was driving a GMC Yukon SUV when it collided with a red Prius. The actor and former California governor’s vehicle “rolled up onto the top of the Prius and continued to roll,” before hitting a Porsche Cayenne and another vehicle that were waiting at a stoplight.

Paramedics responded and a woman driving the Prius was taken to the hospital. The LAFD said her injuries were minor.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Bad Car Accident with Injuries https://t.co/uDRiIlmyMm — TMZ (@TMZ) January 22, 2022

TMZ posted photos of Schwarzenegger standing outside his Black SUV and talking with the other drivers. The website said he was not injured. One photo showed the “Terminator” star’s Yukon tilted to the side and resting on top of the Prius.

The cause of the collision is in under investigation.