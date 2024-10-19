Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves Join Prime Video’s Adult Animated Show ‘Secret Level’

Prime Video announced the official cast for its highly anticipated adult animated anthology series, “Secret Level,” on Saturday during a New York Comic Con panel.

Secret Level has assembled a legendary cast of players, featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest stars: Arnold Schwarzenegger (“The Terminator” Franchise), Kevin Hart (“Jumanji”) and Keanu Reeves (“John Wick”) top the star-studded lineup. They’re also joined by Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick and Hart’s daughter Heaven.

The cast also features Gabriel Luna (“The Last of Us,” “Terminator: Dark Fate”), Temuera Morrison (“The Book of Boba Fett,” “Chief of War”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Barbie”), Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow (“The Mandalorian”), Ricky Whittle (“American Gods,” “Land of Bad”), Patrick Schwarzenegger (“The White Lotus”), Merle Dandridge (“The Last of Us”), Claudia Doumit (“The Boys”), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (“Lost,” “The Union”), Clive Standen (“Vikings,” “The Morning Show”), Laura Bailey (“The Legend of Vox Machina”) and Michael Beach (“The Perfect Couple,” “Tulsa King”).

“Secret Level” features original stories set within the worlds of some of the most beloved video games. “Secret Level” will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, with two weekly episode drops, starting on Dec. 10.

“Secret Level” is created by and executive produced by Tim Miller. Dave Wilson serves as executive producer and supervising director. The project comes from Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio.