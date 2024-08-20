Video Game-Inspired ‘Secret Level’ Anthology Series Gets December Premiere Date on Prime Video

Prime Video set a December premiere date for its new video game-inspired series “Secret Level.”

The anthology series, which hails from the creators of “Love, Death & Robots,” will debut Dec. 10 on Prime Video globally, across 240 countries and territories. The Amazon streamer announced the news during the Gamescom Opening Night Live global live stream.

“Secret Level” consists of 15 episodes, with each one centered on an original short story set within the worlds of beloved video games. Episodes were inspired by titles like “Armored Core,” “Concord,” “Crossfire,” “Dungeons & Dragons,” “Exodus,” “Honor of Kings,” “Mega Man,” “New World: Aeternum,” “Pac-Man,” “Sifu,” “Spelunky,” “The Outer Worlds,” “Unreal Tournament” and “Warhammer 40,000.” One episode will also center on the Playstation world as it spotlights PlayStation Studios’ entities.

Prime Video touted that the series brings together “more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before.”

“’Secret Level’ weaves a tapestry of iconic games across multiple mediums, to tell a series of unique and captivating stories,” Amazon MGM Studios head of TV Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “Created and led by Tim Miller, Blur Studio, and Supervising Director Dave Wilson, each episode will take our global Prime Video customers on a brand new journey with breathtaking animation and imaginative storytelling.”

Hailing from Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio, “Secret Level” is created by and executive produced by Tim Miller, who served as executive producer and showrunner for “Love, Death & Robots” as well as an EP on “Borderlands.” Dave Wilson (“Love, Death & Robots,” “Bloodshot”) also executive produces and serves as the supervising director.

“Secret Level” joins Prime Video’s slate of adult animated series, which includes “Invincible,” “Hazbin Hotel” and “Batman: Caped Crusader,” as well as its video game adaptation series “Fallout,” which premiered to an explosive streaming debut this spring.