Colin Jost to Host ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ for Prime Video

Colin Jost will host Prime Video’s newest game show “Pop Culture Jeopardy!”

The “SNL” cast member is set to take the wheel of the spin-off series, which marks the first “Jeopardy!” show created exclusively for a major streaming service.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, “Pop Culture Jeopardy!” gives a pop culture twist to “Jeopardy!” with contestants tested in categories from alternative rock to the Avengers; Broadway to MMA and Gen Z to Zendaya. Contestants play in teams of three in the tournament-style event.

Prime Video will also soon debut a new game show titled “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” which will be hosted Travis Kelce.

“What is: I’m excited,” Jost said in a statement.

In addition to hosting “SNL’s” Weekend Update alongside Michael Che, Jost recently appeared in Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Tom & Jerry,” “The Pole” and “Coming 2 America.” He has served as a writer on “SNL” since 2005 and has written for the Emmys, the Golden Globes and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“Colin’s sharp wit and intelligence epitomize ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’” Sony Pictures Television president of game shows Suzanne Prete. “He’s smart and quick, like our contestants, and we know he’ll be able to keep up with them while making this new series his own. We could not be happier that he is joining us for this new journey.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome the multi-talented Colin Jost as the host of ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’” said Lauren Anderson, head of Amazon MGM Studios’ brand and content innovation. “Colin’s wry affability and pop culture fluency make him uniquely qualified as the perfect host for this new iteration of the beloved franchise.”

Produced by Sony Pictures Television for Prime Video, “Pop Culture Jeopardy!” is executive produced by Michael Davies.