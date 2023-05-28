Arnold Schwarzenegger wants a rebrand on climate change, arguing that reframing the climate crisis towards pollution might make a stronger draw for people to mobilize for the planet.

“As long as they keep talking about global climate change, they are not gonna go anywhere, because no one gives a s–t about that,” Schwarzenegger told CBS News. “So my thing is, let’s go and rephrase this and communicate differently about it and really tell people we’re talking about pollution. Pollution creates climate change, and pollution kills.”

Having recently hosted the Austrian World Summit, a conference that aims to decrease the impact of climate change that the former California governor has hosted for eight years, Schwarzenegger has focused his “crusade” against the climate crisis for this chapter of his life.

“I’m on a mission to go and reduce greenhouse gases worldwide, because I’m into having a healthy body and a healthy Earth,” Schwarzenegger said. “That’s what I’m fighting for, and that’s my crusade.”

During this year’s Austrian World Summit that took place earlier this month at Vienna’s Hofburg Palace, Schwarzenegger reiterated his call to action to boost sustainability in an effort to tamper down greenhouse gases.

“I call for change,” the “Commando” star said during the conference. “Change is never easy, but this is an emergency, and this emergency demands action. … Build better. Build cleaner. Build now. Build, build, build. We can do it. As our motto here says, we have the power.”