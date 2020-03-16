Arnold Schwarzenegger Releases Comforting Coronavirus PSA With Donkey and Mini Pony

The former governor of California is taking closures and curfews in stride

March 16, 2020
Arnold Schwarzenegger UTA Terminator

Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger, former California governor and longtime sparring partner of President Donald Trump, tweeted a public service announcement Sunday night extolling the act of simply staying home.

“See, the important thing is that you stay home because there’s a curfew now,” the action star said. No one is allowed out, especially someone who is like 72 years old. After you’re 65, you’re not allowed out of the house anymore in California so just stay home and we eat here.”

To demonstrate the concept, the action star fed his pets: a mini pony named Whiskey and a donkey named Lulu.

“We have a good time eating here together,” he said. “So much more fun than going outside. No more restaurants, okay? Forget all that. Public gatherings, restaurants, all those gymnasiums — out the window. We stay home.”

He followed up the tweeted video with a picture of himself with his pets, hashtagging it, “#StayTheFHome.”

He is just one of many public figures working to underscore the seriousness of the spread of coronavirus in America and urge people to voluntarily distance themselves from one another.

On Sunday, current governor Gavin Newsom advised anyone over 65 or with pre-existing conditions to self-isolate.

The coronavirus spread has affected all American industries, from local businesses to sports to entertainment. TheWrap has been monitoring the canceled events in tech, media, politics and entertainment here. The Tribeca Film Festival, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony and Coachella are among the events being postponed or canceled in reaction to the spread of the virus.

TV productions have been suspended or delayed, as have movies. Elsewhere, talk shows have forgone live studio audiences while Disneyland and other entertainment parks have announced closures, as has Broadway.

Consumers aren’t the only ones affected; the May upfronts — where networks present their programming slates — have all been canceled.

